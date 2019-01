SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK - COUNTY OF ESSEU.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE TO BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LASALLE BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE MLMI TRUST, MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-SD1V.WILLIAM CORNWRIGHT; ET AL.NOTICE OF SAL ENOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated September 19, 2018, and entered in the Office of the Clerk of the County of Essex, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE TO BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LASALLE BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE MLMI TRUST, MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-SD1 is the Plaintiff and WILLIAM CORNWRIGHT; ET AL. are the Defendants. I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the ESSEX COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 7559 COURT STREET, ELIZABETHTOWN, NY 12932 on February 25, 2019 at 10:00AM premises known as 474 STOWERVILLE RD, LEWIS, NY 12950: Section 47.1, Block 2, Lot 25.200: ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN LOT 1 OF THE ESSEX TRACT, TOWN OF LEWIS, ESSEX COUNTY, NEW YORK, Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index # 160/2015. Robert W. Pulsifer, Esq. - Referee. RAS Boriskin, LLC 900 Merchants Concourse, Suite 310, Westbury, New York 11590, Attorneys for Plaintiff.VN-01/26-02/16/2019-4TC-207081|