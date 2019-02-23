SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK - COUNTY OF ESSEXNATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC,V.SIMON MOORE A/K/A SIMON A. MOORE, ET AL.NOTICE OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December 07, 2018, and entered in the Office of the Clerk of the County of Essex, wherein NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC is the Plaintiff and SIMON MOORE A/K/A SIMON A. MOORE, ET AL. are the Defendant(s). I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the ESSEX COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 7559 COURT STREET, ELIZABETHTOWN, NY 12932, on March 27, 2019 at 9:00AM, premises known as 103 LAKESHORE ROAD N/K/A 1691 LAKE SHORE ROAD, ESSEX, NY 12936: Section 49.15, Block 1, Lot 35: ALL THAT CERTAIN PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE IN THE TOWN AND COUNTY OF ESSEX, STATE OF NEW YORKPremises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index # CV17-0358. Evan F. Bracy, Esq. - Referee. RAS Boriskin, LLC 900 Merchants Concourse, Suite 310, Westbury, New York 11590, Attorneys for Plaintiff.NE-02/23-03/16/2019-4TC-209441|HORICON HISTORICAL SOCIETY Newly Elected OfficersPlease take notice, that the Horicon Historical Society, at its Annual Business Meeting held on February 11, 2019, has duly elected the following officers for 2019: President Sylvia SmithVice-President Tom JohansenTreasurer Kathy HillSecretary Barb LaFondTrustees: MaryAnn Hill, Robert Smith, and Barbara BlumBarb LaFond, SecretaryHoricon Historical SocietyNE-02/23/2019-1TC-209847|