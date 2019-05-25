SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK - COUNTY OF ESSEX REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS INC.,V.ERIN STOWELL, ET AL. NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated April 04, 2019, and entered in the Office of the Clerk of the County of Essex, wherein REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS INC. is the Plaintiff and ERIN STOWELL, ET AL. are the Defendants. I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the ESSEX COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 7559 COURT STREET, ELIZABETHTOWN, NY 12932, on June 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM, premises known as 100 OLD SCHROON ROAD, SCHROON LAKE, NY 12870: Section 156.16, Block 3, Lot 53.000: ALL THAT CERTAIN PLOT, PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND, SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE TOWN OF SCHROON, COUNTY OF ESSEX AND STATE OF NEW YORKPremises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index # CV14-0611. MALCOM B. OHARA, Esq. - Referee. RAS Boriskin, LLC 900 Merchants Concourse, Suite 310, Westbury, New York 11590, Attorneys for Plaintiff.

