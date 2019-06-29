SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK COUNTY OF CLINTON NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ALISA A. KING, AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF KAREN ANN JOHNSTON; JEFFREY R. JOHNSTON, AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF KAREN ANN JOHNSTON; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DISTRIBUTEES OF THE ESTATE OF KAREN ANN JOHNSTON any and all persons unknown to plaintiff, claiming, or who may claim to have an interest in, or general or specific lien upon the real property described in this action; such unknown persons being herein generally described and intended to be included in the following designation, namely: the wife, widow, husband, widower, heirs at law, next of kin, descendants, executors, administrators, devisees, legatees, creditors, trustees, committees, lienors, and assignees of such deceased, any and all persons deriving interest in or lien upon, or title to said real property by, through or under them, or either of them, and their respective wives, widows, husbands, widowers, heirs at law, next of kin, descendants, executors, administrators, devisees, legatees, creditors, trustees, committees, lienors and assigns, all of whom and whose names, except as stated, are unknown to plaintiff;

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION AND FINANCE,"JOHN DOE #1" through "JOHN DOE #12," the last twelve names being fictitious and unknown to plaintiff, the persons or parties intended being the tenants, occupants, persons or corporations, if any, having or claiming an interest in or lien upon the premises, described in the complaint, Defendants.INDEX NO. 2018-00001738Plaintiff designates CLINTON as the place of trial situs of the real property

SUPPLEMENTAL SUMMONS Mortgaged Premises:2080 RAND HILL ROAD ALTONA, NY 12910 District: Section: 148 Block: 2 Lot: 23To the above-named Defendants YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the complaint in this action and to serve a copy of your answer, or, if the complaint is not served with this summons, to serve a notice of appearance on the Plaintiff's Attorney within 20 days after the service of this summons, exclusive of the day of service (or within 30 days after the service is complete if this summons is not personally delivered to you within the State of New York) in the event the United States of America is made a party defendant, the time to answer for the said United States of America shall not expire until (60) days after service of the Summons; and in case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the complaint.

NOTICE OF NATURE OF ACTION AND RELIEF SOUGHTTHE OBJECT of the above caption action is to foreclose a Mortgage to secure the sum of $88,369.00 and interest, recorded on June 4, 2013, at Instrument number 2013-00256969, of the Public Records of CLINTON County, New York, covering premises known as 2080 RAND HILL ROAD ALTONA, NY 12910.The relief sought in the within action is a final judgment directing the sale of the premises described above to satisfy the debt secured by the Mortgage described above.CLINTON County is designated as the place of trial because the real property affected by this action is located in said county.

NOTICEYOU ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING YOUR HOME If you do not respond to this summons and complaint by serving a copy of the answer on the attorney for the mortgage company who filed this foreclosure proceeding against you and filing the answer with the court, a default judgment may be entered and you can lose your home.Speak to an attorney or go to the court where your case is pending for further information on how to answer the summons and protect your property.Sending a payment to the mortgage company will not stop the foreclosure action.

YOU MUST RESPOND BY SERVING A COPY OF THE ANSWER ON THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF (MORTGAGE COMPANY) AND FILING THE ANSWER WITH THE COURT.

RAS BORISKIN, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff BY:

MATTHEW ROTHSTEIN, ESQ.

900 Merchants Concourse, Suite 310

Westbury, NY 11590

516-280-7675

NC-06/29-07/20/2019-4TC-221578|