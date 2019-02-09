SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR GMACM HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 20014-HE2, Plaintiff againstMELISSA G. BROWN A/K/A MELISSA BROWN A/K/A MELISSA GAIL BROWN A/K/A MELISSA ROZELL, et al Defendant(s). Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered on January 3, 2019. I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the lobby of the Essex County Courthouse, 7559 Court Street, Elizabethtown, N.Y. on the 12th day of March, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. premises described as follows: All that parcel of land in Essex County, State of New York. Said premises known as 23 Meyers Street, Ticonderoga, N.Y. 12883. (Section: 150.44, Block: 11, Lot: 15).Approximate amount of lien $ 60,482.60 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed judgment and terms of sale. Index No. CV17-0372. Frank G. Zappala, Esq., Referee. McCabe, Weisberg, & Conway, LLCAttorney(s) for Plaintiff145 Huguenot Street - Suite 210New Rochelle, New York 10801(914) 636-8900TT-02/09-03/02/2019-4TC-208648|