SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK - COUNTY OF ESSEX U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,V.CRISTINA Y. LUND A/K/A CRISTINA LUND; ET AL.NOTICE OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 16, 2018, and entered in the Office of the Clerk of the County of Essex, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION is the Plaintiff and CRISTINA Y. LUND A/K/A CRISTINA LUND; ET AL. are the Defendant(s). I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the ESSEX COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 7559 COURT STREET, ELIZABETHTOWN, NY 12932, March 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM, premises known as 31 CINNAMON RIDGE, KEESEVILLE, NY 12944: Section 4.3, Block 1, Lot 82.000: ALL THAT CERTAIN PIECE OR PARCEL OF PROPERTY SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE TOWN OF CHESTERFIELD, COUNTY OF ESSEX AND STATE OF NEW YORK Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index # CV16-0317. Tyne Modica, Esq. - Referee. RAS Boriskin, LLC 900 Merchants Concourse, Suite 310, Westbury, New York 11590, Attorneys for Plaintiff.

VN-02/09-03/02/2019-4TC-208484|