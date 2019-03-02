SUPREME COURT - COUNTY OF ESSEX BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., Plaintiff -against- DONALD R. HANDY, if he be living and if he be dead, etc..., et al Defendant(s). Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered herein and dated September 25, 2018, I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Main Lobby of the Essex County Courthouse, 7559 Court St., Elizabethtown, NY on April 1, 2019 at 10:00 am premises situate in Ticonderoga, Essex County, New York, more particularly described as Lot #4 as shown on map entitled Map of a Survey made for Vincentz Fitzgerald Corporation showing a proposed Subdivision of Lands in the Town of Ticonderoga, County of Essex, State of New York, made by John F. Grady, NYLS #49136, dated September 21, 1998, which map was filed in the Essex County Clerk's Office on October 09, 1998, as Filed Map #5026, Drawer D3. Section: 150.59 Block: 13 Lot: 6.120Said premises known as 10 PINNACLE STREET, TICONDEROGA, NY Approximate amount of lien $68,220.85 plus interest & costs.Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment and Terms of Sale.If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagees attorney.Index Number CV14-0180 MATTHEW DOUTHAT, ESQ., Referee David A. Gallo & Associates LLP Attorney(s) for Plaintiff 99 Powerhouse Road, First Floor, Roslyn Heights, NY 11577 File# 8325.605

TT-03/02-03/23/2019-4TC-210800|