SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK COUNTY OF ESSEX ELM LANSING REALTY CORPORATION, DBA ADIRONDACK NOTE BUYERS, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE 13 IRISHTOWN ROAD TRUST, Plaintiff,-against-MICHELE MALEK; MICHAEL SMITH; WENDY SMITH; JENNIFER FRIEDMANSKY; JEFFREY SMITH; KATHERINE SMITH; THOMAS SMITH; RICHARD HOWE; JULIA ERSKINE; CHRISTINE SONDERMEYER; NICOLE DALEY; VINCENT CROWLEY; JOHN CROWLEY; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW, NEXT-OF-KIN, DISTRIBUTEES, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, TRUSTEES, DEVISEES, LEGATEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, AND SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST, AND GENERALLY ALL PERSONS HAVING OR CLAIMING, UNDER, BY OR THROUGH THE DECEDENT NINA T. FLYNN A/K/A NINA FLYNN BY PURCHASE, INHERITANCE, LIEN OR OTHERWISE, ANY RIGHT TITLE OR INTEREST IN AND TO THE PREMISES DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN; VERNE W. TURNER; NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION AND FINANCE; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (NORTHERN DISTRICT); MARLBORO FREE LIBRARY; PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK O/B/O ESSEX COUNTY COURT; COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE; TOWN OF MINERVA; "JOHN DOE #1" through "JOHN DOE Filed: 10/30/19 Index No. CV19-0560 Plaintiff designates ESSEX County as place of trial Venue is based upon County in which premises are being situate SUMMONS WITH NOTICE ACTION TO FORECLOSE A MORTGAGE TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Complaint in this action and to serve a copy of your Answer or, if the Complaint is not served with this Summons, to serve a Notice of Appearance upon the Plaintiff's attorney within twenty (20) days after the service of this Summons, exclusive of the date of service or within thirty (30) days after the service is complete if this Summons is not personally delivered to you within the State of New York. If you fail to so appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint.DATED: Elmsford, New York October 30, 2019 NOTICE YOU ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING YOUR HOME If you do not respond to this summons and complaint by serving a copy of the answer on the attorney for the mortgage company who filed this foreclosure proceeding against you and filing the answer with the court, a default judgment may be entered and you can lose your home.Speak to an attorney or go to the court where your case is pending for further information on how to answer the summons and protect your property.Sending a payment to your mortgage company will not stop this foreclosure action.YOU MUST RESPOND BY SERVING A COPY OF THE ANSWER ON THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF ELM LANSING REALTY CORPORATION, DBA ADIRONDACK NOTE BUYERS, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE 13 IRISHTOWN ROAD TRUST AND FILING THE ANSWER WITH THE COURT.Richard F. Komosinski Knuckles, Komosinski & Manfro, LLP Attorneys for Plaintiff 565 Taxter Road Suite 590 Elmsford, NY 10523 Phone: (914) 345-3020 NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS: ELM LANSING REALTY CORPORATION, DBA ADIRONDACK NOTE BUYERS, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE 13 IRISHTOWN ROAD TRUST IS FORECLOSING AGAINST THE OWNER OF THIS PREMISES. IF YOU LIVE HERE, THIS LAWSUIT MAY RESULT IN YOUR EVICTION. YOU MAY WISH TO CONTACT A LAWYER TO DISCUSS ANY RIGHTS AND POSSIBLE DEFENSES YOU MAY HAVE.NOTICE OF OBJECT OF ACTION AND RELIEF SOUGHT THE OBJECT of the above-entitled action is to foreclose a mortgage to secure the sum of $57,000.00 plus interest, recorded in the Office of the County Clerk/City Register of the County of Essex on August 26, 1996 in Liber 781 at Page 7 covering the premises described as follows:13 Irishtown Road, Olmstedville, New York 12857 The relief sought in the within action is final judgment directing the sale of the premises described above to satisfy the debt secured by the mortgage described above.The Plaintiff makes no personal claim against any Defendants in this action.The foregoing summons is served upon you by publication pursuant to an order of the Honorable Glen T. Bruening, A.J.S.C. dated February 21, 2020 and filed February 24, 2020 Help for Homeowners in Foreclosure New York State Law requires that we send you this notice about the foreclosure process. Please read it carefully.

Sources of Information and Assistance The State encourages you to become informed about your options in foreclosure. In addition to seeking assistance from an attorney or legal aid office, there are government agencies and non-profit organizations that you may contact for information about possible options, including trying to work with your lender during this process. To locate an entity near you, you may call the toll-free helpline maintained by the New York State Department of Financial Services at (800) 342-3736 or visit the Departments website at http://www.dfs.ny.gov.

Rights and Obligations YOU ARE NOT REQUIRED TO LEAVE YOUR HOME AT THIS TIME. You have the right to stay in your home during the foreclosure process. You are not required to leave your home unless and until your property is sold at auction pursuant to a judgment of foreclosure and sale. Regardless of whether you choose to remain in your home, YOU ARE REQUIRED TO TAKE CARE OF YOUR PROPERTY and pay property taxes in accordance with state and local law.

Foreclosure Rescue Scams Be careful of people who approach you with offers to "save" your home. There are individuals who watch for notices of foreclosure actions in order to unfairly profit from a homeowner's distress. You should be extremely careful about any such promises and any suggestions that you pay them a fee or sign over your deed. State law requires anyone offering such services for profit to enter into a contract which fully describes the services they will perform and fees they will charge, and which prohibits them from taking any money from you until they have completed all such promised services.

