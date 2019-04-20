SURROGATES COURT: STATE OF NEW YORK COUNTY OF ESSEX In the Matter of the Probate of the Will of Robert E. Winslow,File No. 2019-13 Deceased.CITATION THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK By the GRACE OF GOD FREE AND INDEPENDENT TO: Judy Winslow, James Winslow, William Winslow, Margaret Mosher, Leroy Winslow, Peter Winslow, Ernest Winslow, Alfred Winslow, Donna Bialozar, Deborah Estabrok, Thomas Winslow, Lucien Morris Winslow, Alfred James Winslow, Philip St. John, Robert St. John, Linda Darlene Winslow, D.J. Lane Winslow, T.J. Winslow, Rebecca Matson, Randolph Winslow, Michael McPherson, Wendy Delsignore, Edward McPherson Jr., David Reynolds, Mary Kassar, Donna Reynolds, distributees whose whereabouts are unknown, and if deceased, to "John Doe" or "Mary Roe: the names being factitious and intended to designate the names of the living unknown distributees of Robert E. Winslow who may have any right, title and interest herein as distributees if they are living, and if they are dead, their executors, administrators and distributees and assigns, whose names and post office addresses are unknown and cannot after due and diligent inquiry to be ascertained by the Petitioner herein, being the same persons interest as distributees, or otherwise in the Estate of Robert E. Winslow, deceased, formerly of Newcomb, New York. A Petition having been filed by Sterling T. Goodspeed, Esq., who is domiciled at 251 Main Street, North Creek, NY. YOU ARE HEREBY CITED TO SHOW CAUSE, before the Surrogate's Court of Essex County at Elizabethtown, NY on May 21, 2019 at 2 p.m., why a decree should not be made in the Estate of Robert E. Winslow, late of Newcomb, NY, Essex County, State of New York, admitting to probate as a Will of real and personal property a paper dated August 5, 2017 and ordered that Letters Testamentary be issued to Philip St. John.Dated, Attested and Sealed March 26, 2019 Hon. Richard B. MeyerSurrogate Court Judge Mary Ann Badger Chief Clerk, Surrogate's Court Sterling T. Goodspeed Attorney for Petitioner

NE-4/20-5/11/2019-4TC-214203|