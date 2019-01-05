TAX COLLECTORS NOTICEI, the undersigned Collector of Taxes, in and for the Town of Keene, Essex County, New York, have received the Tax Roll and Warrant for the collection of taxes for the year 2019.My collection hours for the month of January at the Keene Town Hall, 10892 NYS Route 9N in Keene, will be Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.Taxpayers will have the option of paying taxes using a monthly installment plan of 4 payments. Contact the undersigned for details and amounts of each installment.After January 31st, 2018, a 1% penalty will be added, after February 28th, a 2% penalty will be added and after April 1st, until the County Treasurer orders the Tax Books closed, a 3% penalty will be added.Second notices will be mailed for delinquent taxes on or after March 3rd, but no later than March 16th.Ellen S. EstesTown ClerkTown of KeeneDated: December 20, 2018VN-01/05-01/12/2019-2TC-205731|