TAX NOTICE TOWN OF JOHNSBURG NOTICE OF RECIEPT OF TAX ROLL AND WARRANT TAKE NOTICE THAT I, Kathleen C. Lorah, undersigned Collector of Taxes of the Town of Johnsburg, Warren County, State of New York, have duly received the tax roll and warrant for the collection of taxes in the Town of Johnsburg, and will collect from January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019 for the purpose of receiving the taxes listed in said roll.The Collectors office at the Town Hall, North Creek, NY will be open from 9AM to 3PM, Monday thru Friday. Closed Holidays.TAKE FURTHER NOTICE, that taxes may be paid on or before January 31, 2018 without charge or interest. On taxes received after such date there shall be added interest of 1 per centum per month, until such taxes are paid or until the return of unpaid taxes to the County Treasurer, pursuant to the law.TAKE FURTHER NOTICE, that a second notice for unpaid taxes will be mailed to property owners and that on taxes unpaid as of March 5, 2018, a $2.00 second notice fee will be charged for the balance of the collection period, pursuant to the law.TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that, pursuant to the provision of the law, the tax roll of the Town of Johnsburg will be returned to the County Treasurer of the County of Warren after March 31, 2018.Kathleen C. LorahTown ClerkTown of Johnsburg, N.Y.NE-01/05-01/12/2019-2TC-206046|