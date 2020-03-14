NOTICE OF TEMPORARY CLOSING OF ROADS Pursuant to Article 40, Section 1650 of New York State Vehicle & Traffic Law The Essex County Department of Public Works - Highway Division advises that there will be a temporary closing of certain County and Town Roads, on or about March 18, 2020, to any vehicle, with a gross weight of more than Twelve Thousand pounds (12,000 LBS or 6 TONS), as in the past years.Erection of proper signs will identify the specific roads. The exclusion shall remain in effect until the removal of the signs as directed by the County Superintendent of Public Works. Permit applications for those performing essential local pick up or delivery services are available at County or Town Highway Superintendent Offices.All heavy duty contractors, well drillers, haulers of concrete, sand, logs, lumber, gravel, crushed stone, blocks, fuel oil, gasoline and similar items should take notice and arrange their work schedules accordingly. Cooperation during spring thawing will protect the public investment in our roads.

James E. Dougan,

Superintendent Essex County Department of Public Works

TT-03/14-03/21/2020-2TC-242216|