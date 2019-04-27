THE 2018 ANNUAL DRINKING WATER QUALITY REPORT For Port Henry and Moriah is available for review on the Town Website.For Moriah please go to URL address:https://www.porthenrymoriah.com/files/public/Water_Report_Moriah_20183.pdf

For Port Henry please go to URL address:https://www.porthenrymoriah.com/files/public/Water_Report_Port_Henry_20183.pdfIf you would like a copy please call the Town Clerks Office at 518-546-3341 and one can be mailed to you or you can pick one up at the Town Hall, 38 Park Place, Port Henry, NY 12974.TT-04/27/2019-1TC-215740|