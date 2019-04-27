THE 2018 ANNUAL DRINKING WATER QUALITY REPORT

THE 2018 ANNUAL DRINKING WATER QUALITY REPORT For Port Henry and Moriah is available for review on the Town Website.For Moriah please go to URL address:https://www.porthenrymoriah.com/files/public/Water_Report_Moriah_20183.pdf

For Port Henry please go to URL address:https://www.porthenrymoriah.com/files/public/Water_Report_Port_Henry_20183.pdfIf you would like a copy please call the Town Clerks Office at 518-546-3341 and one can be mailed to you or you can pick one up at the Town Hall, 38 Park Place, Port Henry, NY  12974.TT-04/27/2019-1TC-215740|