THE BOND RESOLUTION, a summary of which is published herewith, has been adopted on the 27th day of June, 2019, and the validity of the obligations authorized by such resolution may be hereafter contested only if such obligations were authorized for an object or purpose for which the Schroon Lake Central School District is not authorized to expend money or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty (20) days after the date of publication of this notice, or such obligations were authorized in violation of the provisions of the constitution.

A complete copy of the bond resolution summarized herewith is available for public inspection during regular business hours at the Office of the School District Clerk of the School District for a period of twenty days from the date of publication of this Notice.

District Clerk BOND RESOLUTION DATED JUNE 27,2019 OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE SCHROON LAKE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT AUTHORIZING NOT TO EXCEED $115,000 AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIAL GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS TO FINANCE THE COST OF THE ACQUISITION OF ONE (1) SIXTY-FIVE PASSENGER SCHOOL BUS AT AN ESTIMATED MAXIMUM COST OF $115,000, LEVY OF TAX IN ANNUAL INSTALLMENTS IN PAYMENT THEREOF, THE EXPENDITURE OF SUCH SUM FOR SUCH PURPOSE, AND DETERMINING OTHER MATTERS IN CONNECTION THEREWITH.

Class of objects or purposes: Purchase of one (1) 65-passenger school bus Maximum Estimated Cost: $ 115,000 Period of probable usefulness: Five (5) years Amount of obligations to be issued: $115,000

TT-07/13/2019-1TC-222335|