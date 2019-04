THE CLINTON COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS ANNOUNCES THAT A SPECIAL ELECTION WILL BE HELD IN CLINTON COUNTY ON TUESDAY APRIL 23RD, 2019 BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 6 A.M. AND 9 P.M. THE POSITIONS TO BE VOTED ON ARE THE FOLLOWING: 1. COUNTY LEGISLATOR - AREA 2 (VOTE FOR ONE) POLLING SITES FOR THE APRIL 23RD SPECIAL ELECTION The following polling sites will be open in Clinton County from 6 A.M. to 9 P.M.

TOWN/CITY

DISTRICTS

LOCATION

ALTONA 1 Altona Town Hall, 3124 Miner Farm Rd., Altona

CLINTON 1 Clinton Town Hall, 23 Smith St., Churubusco

DANNEMORA 2 Lyon Mountain Fire Station, 9 Fire House Rd., Lyon Mountain

DANNEMORA 3 QWL Activity Center, 1156 State Rt. 374, Dannemora

ELLENBURG 1 Ellenburg Town Hall, 13 Brandy Brook Rd., Ellenburg Center

MOOERS 2 Cannon Corners Hall, 669 Cannon Corners Rd., Mooers Forks

Mary R. Dyer, DemocraticCommissioner

Gregory B. Campbell, RepublicanCommissioner

NC-4/20/2019-1TC-214933|