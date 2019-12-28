THE CROWN POINT FIRE DISTRICT is now accepting sealed bids for snow removal for Station 1. Sealed bids for this project must be received by Wednesday, January 8, 2020 and clearly marked sealed bid for Snow removal on the outside of the envelope. Crown Point Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids. Sealed bids can be mailed to: Crown Point Fire District, PO Box 194, Crown Point, NY 12928. Sealed bids will be opened at the beginning of the Board of Fire Commissioners monthly meeting on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 commencing at 6:00 pm.

TT-12/28/2019-1TC-236727|