THE MINEVILLE-WITHERBEE FIRE DISTRICT #2 BOARD OF FIRE COMMISSIONERS will conduct the following public meetings for the purpose of preparation of the 2020 Annual District Budget. All meetings will be held at the Mineville-Witherbee Firehouse at 112 Raymond Wright Avenue in Mineville, NY.Budget Workshop - Monday, September 16, 2019 at 6:00pm Second Budget Workshop (if needed) Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 6:00pm Proposed Budget Hearing - Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 6:00pm Adoption of 2019 Annual Budget Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 6:30pm

Mineville-Witherbee Fire District #2 Board of Commissioners

PO Box 399Mineville, NY 12956

Sharon M. O'Connor, Chairperson

