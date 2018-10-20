PURSUANT TO SECTION 4-120 OF THE NEW YORK STATE ELECTION LAW, notice is hereby given that the official General Election for public offices in Essex County will be held on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, from 6:00AM to 9:00PM of said day. Federal Elections for: U.S. Senator; Representative in Congress, 21st District Statewide Elections for: Governor, Lt. Governor; Comptroller; Attorney General; State Senator, 45th District; Member of Assembly, 114th District.County Elections for: County Treasurer, Sheriff, County Coroner (3) Town elections for: Chesterfield: Town Justice; Essex: Assessor (Unexpired term); Lewis: Town Justice; Minerva: Town Justice; North Elba: Town Justice; St Armand: Town Council (Unexpired term); Ticonderoga: Town Justice; Westport:, Town Justice; Willsboro: Town Justice; Wilmington: Town Justice, Assessor (Unexpired 3 year term), Assessor (Unexpired 1 year term) Proposals: 1 (One) Town of Essex: A copy may be obtained by any voter at the Board of Elections. NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the polling places of said General Election will be the polling places in each district of the County of Essex at which votes were cast at the last preceding General Election (unless otherwise advertised), and that all are handicapped accessible.Allison M. McGahay, Sue E. Montgomery CoreyCommissioners, Essex County Board of ElectionsCounty of Essex, Elizabethtown, NY 12932Dated: October 3, 2018VN/TT-10/20, 11/3/2018-2TC-199309|