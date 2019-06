PURSUANT TO SECTION 4-118 OF THE NEW YORK STATE ELECTION LAW, notice is hereby given that the official Primary Election will be held on Tuesday June 25, 2019, from 12:00PM to 9:00PM of said day, in the following districts:

REPUBLICAN PARTY

DISTRICT: TOWN OF CHESTERFIELD OFFICE: SUPERVISOR

CLAYTON J. BARBER

RUSSELL L. BLAISE

REPUBLICAN PARTY DISTRICT:

TOWN OF CROWN POINT OFFICE: TOWN COUNCIL JOHN I. WAYMAN

ROXANNE BURNS

CLAYTON D MENSER, SR.

TARA A. PETERS

REPUBLICAN PARTY DISTRICT:

TOWN OF CROWN POINT OFFICE: SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS

ROY CUTTING

CORY ARMSTRONG

KEVIN E. WOODS

DEMOCRATIC PARTY DISTRICT: TOWN OF ELIZABETHTOWN OFFICE: TOWN COUNCIL (UNEXPIRED TERM)

RICHARD GUY SMITH

CATHLEEN BRADLEY REUSSER

REPUBLICAN PARTY DISTRICT:

TOWN OF ELIZABETHTOWN OFFICE: TOWN COUNCIL (UNEXPIRED TERM)

CATHLEEN BRADLEY REUSSER

KENNETH W. FENIMORE

DEMOCRATIC PARTYDISTRICT: TOWN OF JAY OFFICE: TOWN COUNCIL (UNEXPIRED TERM)

CHRISTOPHER GARROW

KNUT SAUER

REPUBLICAN PARTYDISTRICT: TOWN OF KEENE OFFICE: TOWN COUNCIL

DAVID DEYO

JOHN E. HUDSON

JERRY D. SMITH

REPUBLICAN PARTYDISTRICT: TOWN OF NEWCOMB OFFICE: SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAY

SCLIFFORD J. DEMARS

NORMAN J. FIFIELD

REPUBLICAN PARTYDISTRICT: TOWN OF NORTH ELBA OFFICE: TOWN COUNCIL

JEREMY J. MIHILL

RICHARD D. CUMMINGS

DOUG HOFFMAN

REPUBLICAN PARTYDISTRICT: TOWN OF WILLSBORO

OFFICE: SUPERVISOR

SHAUN GILLILLAND

WENDY R. SAYWARD

REPUBLICAN PARTY DISTRICT: TOWN OF WILLSBORO

OFFICE: TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTOR

LORI A. GAY

BRIDGET A. BROWN

Section 6-160.2, of the New York State Election Law provides that all persons designated for uncontested offices shall be deemed nominated or elected thereto, as the case may be, without balloting.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the polling places of said Primary Election will be the polling places in each district of the County of Essex at which votes were cast at the last preceding General Election (unless otherwise advertised), and that all are handicap accessible. Essex County Board of Elections,County of Essex, Elizabethtown, NY 12932 Dated: May 3, 2019

