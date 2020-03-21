THE NORTHERN ADIRONDACK CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT has two School Board seats open for the 2020-21 school year. The term is for five years; the seats are currently held by Phalon Miner and Shirley Durnin. Candidates whod like to seek a position must be: a qualified voter of the district; a U.S. citizen; at least 18 years old; and a resident of the district for at least one year before the election. Also, board members may not reside with a family member who is presently on the School Board, and they cant be an employee of the school. Those who would like to be considered as candidates for this term must submit a petition to District Clerk Helen Yelle signed by at least 25 qualified voters of the district. Petitions may be submitted 8 AM to 3:30 PM Monday through Friday at the District Office, 5572 Route 11 Ellenburg Depot. The deadline is 5 PM Monday, April 20, 2020 when the office will stay open to accept final submissions. Find petitions forms at www.nacs1.org or at the District Office. Call 594-7060 x2501 to have a petition mailed to you.

