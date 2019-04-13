TOWN OF PUTNAM STATION NEW YORK The Republican Caucus for the Town of Putnam Station will be held at the Putnam Town Hall, 14 Putnam Center Road, Putnam Station, N.Y. 12861 at 10 A.M. Satuday May 4th, 2019.The Purpose of this Caucus is to nominate candidates for the following offices:Town Supervisor 2 year term Town Board (2) 4 year termSupt. of Highways 2 year termTown Clerk 2 year term Town Justice 4 year term Only enrolled Republicans are entitled to vote at the caucus, and no write-in or floor nominations will be accepted at the caucus.Those wishing to seek any of the above offices, shall submit a letter of intent to the Town Chairman, John R. LaPointe, P.O. Box 95 Putnam Station, NY 12861 The Letter must be received or Post marked no later than April 26, 2019 or if delivering in person, no later than 1P.M. on April 26, 2019. at the Putnam Town Hall.By Order of the Town of Putnam Station Republican Committee, John R. LaPointe Republican Chair

