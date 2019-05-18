THE TICONDEROGA HISTORICAL SOCIETY will hold their Annual Meeting on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga, NY 12883. 518-585-7868.TT-05/18/2019-1TC-217692|
