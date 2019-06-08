THE TICONDEROGA TOWN/VILLAGE JOINT FIRE DISTRICT is accepting sealed bids for the following surplus equipment until June 17th, 2019 at 7:00 PM. Bids should be submitted to the District at PO Box 127 Ticonderoga NY 12883, in Sealed envelopes clearly Marked BID SURPLUS EQUIPMENT. Also include a description of the equipment bidding on. Equipment must be picked up within Five days of notification of bid award.

*1 300 GPM PTO Pump

*1- Dodge Pickup Brush Guard from 2016 Ram 5500

*1- 6 ton winch (12,000 lbs.)

*1-6-4 Jaffrey Valve*4 Sets Hose ramps

*2 - Stingers*Red/Yellow Pneumatic hoses

*1- Toolbox w/ Airbag Gauges

Lisa L. LaPann

Secretary/Treasurer

