THE TICONDEROGA TOWN/VILLAGE JOINT FIRE DISTRICT is accepting sealed bids for the following surplus equipment until June 17th, 2019 at 7:00 PM. Bids should be submitted to the District at PO Box 127 Ticonderoga NY 12883, in Sealed envelopes clearly Marked BID SURPLUS EQUIPMENT. Also include a description of the equipment bidding on. Equipment must be picked up within Five days of notification of bid award.
*1 300 GPM PTO Pump
*1- Dodge Pickup Brush Guard from 2016 Ram 5500
*1- 6 ton winch (12,000 lbs.)
*1-6-4 Jaffrey Valve*4 Sets Hose ramps
*2 - Stingers*Red/Yellow Pneumatic hoses
*1- Toolbox w/ Airbag Gauges
Lisa L. LaPann
Secretary/Treasurer
TT-06/8/2019-1TC-219856|