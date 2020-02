THE TOWN OF CROWN POINT has for sale a Kubota Tractor Model B7100, four wheel drive, 16 HP 3 cylinder Diesel, 6 forward speeds and 2 reverse. All interested parties should submit a bid by February 21, 2020 to the Town Offices.

Dated: February 3, 2020

Kevin E. Woods Highway Superintendent

