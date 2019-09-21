THE TOWN OF ELIZABETHTOWN will be taking bids for the following items:

Jacobson ST 5111 4WD-Parts.

Jacobson ST 5111 4WD-Rough Mower.

2000 Ford F-250 4WD with plow.

Ransomes Frontline 7280 Rough Mower

.Ford Econoline 350 Camper.

Large quantity of 4'X8' Styrofoam sheets ranging from 1" to 7" in thickness.

These items can be viewed on September 25th from 3-6 pm at the Cobble Hill Golf Course. Bids must be received no later than 2 P.M. On October 9, 2019 and can be sent to Town of Elizabethtown, PO Box 344, Elizabethtown, NY 12932 or dropped off in person Monday-Thursday from 8 am-2 pm.The Town of Elizabethtown reserves the right to decline any bids.

