THE TOWN OF MINERVA will be accepting bids for culvert replacement on Northwoods Club Road, Deer Creek crossing. Bids must be received by June 30, 2019. For more information call Jon Fish at (518) 502-4650. Job must be completed by August 15th, 2019 and all regulations according to Department of Environmental Conservation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permits shall be adhered to, strictly. Contact email: Minerva.hwysuper@gmail.comNE-05/25-06/01/2019-2TC-218592|