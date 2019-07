THE TOWN OF TICONDEROGA will be accepting Bids for surplus steel I beams. For Specifications contact the Town Clerks Office phone #518-585-6677. Bids will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The Town of Ticonderoga reserves the right to waive informalities in, or to reject any or all bids, when deemed in the best interest of the Town to do so.TT-07/20/2019-1TC-223476|