THE WESTPORT FIRE DISTRICT BOARD OF FIRE COMMISSIONERS, at the May 21, 2019 meeting, adopted the following resolution: Resolved that the Westport Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners expend funds from the Fire Apparatus Capital Reserve Fund in the amount of $13,440.00. Pursuant to General Municipal Law Section 6-g. No. 4, this expenditure is subject to permissive referendum. The purpose of this expenditure is for the purchase of a UTV for the Wadhams Fire Company.By Order of theWestport Fire DistrictBoard of Commissioners

Zoe Sherman, Secretary to Board of Fire Commissioners

May 23, 2019

VN-06/1/2019-1TC-219027|