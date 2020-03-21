NOTICE OF QUALIFICATION OF Thing5 LLC. Authority filed with NY Secy of State (SSNY) on 3/5/20. Office location: Essex County. LLC formed in Massachusetts (MA) on 6/26/07. SSNY is designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: 28 Liberty St, NY, NY 10005. MA address of LLC: 1000 Hall of Fame Ave, #8, Springfield, MA 01105. Cert. of Formation filed with MA Secy of State, One Ashburton Pl., Fl. 17, Boston, MA 02108 The name and address of the Reg. Agent is C T Corporation System, 28 Liberty St, NY, NY 10005. Purpose: any lawful activity.

