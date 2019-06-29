PROJECT: TICONDEROGA COMBINED STORM WATER AND SEWER SEPARATION PROJECT

AES Project No. 4669

Owner: Town of Ticonderoga

132 Montcalm Street

PO Box 471Ticonderoga, NY 12883

Engineer: AES Northeast

10-12 City Hall Place

Plattsburgh, NY 12901

The Town of Ticonderoga will receive sealed Bids at the Town of Ticonderoga Office located at 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY 12883, until 10 AM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at which time and place the Bids willbe publicly opened and read aloud in the Town office. Bids not received by the indicated time will not be opened.

The Project is located at Lake George Avenue near the intersection of Father Jogues Place and generally consists of cutting and rerouting an existing storm sewer, installation of 2 new stormwater manholes, installation of a stormwater treatment structure, installation of a new stormwater discharge to surface water and restoration of disturbed areas.

The Owner requires the project to be substantially completed on or before September 27, 2019 and as further defined in the Agreement. A pre-bid conference has been scheduled for 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. at the Town office.Bidding Documents shall be electronically downloaded free of charge at www.aesnortheast.com under the Bidding and Under Construction link at the top of the webpage. Printing is also available at our standard rates.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Architect/Engineer, AES Northeast, 10-12 City Hall Place, Plattsburgh, New York, 12901.

It is the policy of the Owner to encourage disadvantaged business enterprises, including minority and women business participation in this project by contractors, subcontractors and suppliers, and all bidders are expected to cooperate in implementing this policy.

Bids shall be submitted on the provided forms in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Each Bid must be accompanied by a security deposit in the amount of 5% of the Bid and subject to the conditions provided in the Instruction to Bidders. The successful Bidder shall be required to furnish a 100% Performance Bond and a 100% Payment Bond. Contractors bids are irrevocable for a period of (45) days after submission.

The Owner reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids

TT-06/29/2019-1TC-221764|