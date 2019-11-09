ESTOPPEL NOTICE AND SUMMARY OF BOND RESOLUTIONAUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF UP TO $65,000 SERIAL BONDS AND/OR BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES OF THE TICONDEROGA TOWN/VILLAGE JOINT FIRE DISTRICT TO PAY THE COST OF FIRE HALL ROOF REPAIRS The Bond Resolution which is summarized below was adopted by the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Ticonderoga Town/Village Joint Fire District on September 10, 2019. The Bond Resolution was adopted subject to mandatory referendum, and was approved at a Fire District special election on October 15, 2019. The validity of the obligations authorized by the Bond Resolution may be contested only if (i) the obligations were authorized for an object or purpose for which the Fire District is not authorized to expend money or (ii) the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty (20) days after the date of publication of this Notice, or (iii) such obligations were authorized in violation of the provisions of the State Constitution.The specific object or purpose for which the obligations authorized by the Bond Resolution are to be issued is acquisition, construction and installation of roof repairs on the existing Fire Hall, including related preliminary and incidental costs (the "Project"). The maximum estimated cost of the Project is $65,000. The plan for financing the maximum estimated cost is issuance of up to $65,000 in serial bonds or bond anticipation notes of the Fire District as authorized by the Bond Resolution. The period of probable usefulness of the Project is ten (10) years, pursuant to Section 11(a)(12)(a)(3) of the New York Local Finance Law. For the purpose of paying the cost of the Project, the Bond Resolution authorized the issuance of serial bonds and/or bond anticipation notes of the Fire District up to a maximum amount of $65,000, the maximum maturity of which will not exceed the Project's 10-year period of probable usefulness. A tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on these obligations as they become due and payable will be levied on all the taxable real property within the Fire District annually. A full copy of the Bond Resolution will be available for public inspection during normal business hours for twenty (20) days following publication of this Summary at the offices of the District Secretary at 60 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga New York

.Dated:

LISA LAPANN

Secretary,Ticonderoga Town/Village Joint Fire District

