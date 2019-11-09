NOTICE OF ANNUAL ELECTION OF THE TICONDEROGA TOWN/VILLAGE JOINT FIRE DISTRICT Notice is hereby given that the Annual Election of the Ticonderoga Town/Village Joint Fire District will take place on December 10th between the hours of 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM at the Ticonderoga Fire House located at 60 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga NY, for the purpose of electing one Commissioner for one five (5) year term, commencing January 1st, 2020 and ending December 31, 2024. All registered voters living within the Ticonderoga Town/Village Joint Fire District shall be eligible to vote.Candidates for District Office shall submit their name and intent in form of a letter to the Secretary of the Ticonderoga Town/Village Joint Fire District at the Fire house at 60 Montcalm Street or PO Box 127 Ticonderoga NY 12883, no later than November 20st, 2019.

Lisa L. LaPann, Secretary

Board of Fire Commissioners Ticonderoga

Town/Village Joint Fire District

TT-11/09/2019-1TC-232583|