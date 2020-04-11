THE TICONDEROGA TOWN/VILLAGE JOINT FIRE DISTRICT monthly meeting scheduled for April 20, 2020 has been cancelled due to the current Covid-19 restrictions. Lisa L. LaPannSecretary/TreasurerTT-04/11/2020-1TC-243957|
