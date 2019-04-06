STATE OF NEW YORK COUNTY OF CLINTON PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION FORMATION OF ANEW YORK LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY PURSUANT TO NEW YORK LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY LAW SECTION 203

1. The name of the limited liability company is TOM GERNER, LLC

.2. The date of filing of the Articles of Organization with the Department of State is JANUARY 11, 2019

.3. The county in New York in which the office of the company is located is CLINTON.

4. The Secretary of State has been designated as agent of the company upon whom process may be served, and the Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the company served upon him or her to TOM GERNER, LLC 91 HAMMOND LANEPLATTSBURGH, NY 129015.

The term of the limited liability company shall be perpetual.6. The purpose of the limited liability company is to engage in any lawful act or activity for which limited liability companies may be organized

.NC-04/6-05/11/2019-6TC-213511|