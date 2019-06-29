NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF FINAL ASSESSMENT ROLL (Pursuant to Section 516 of the Real Property Tax Law) Filing of Completed Assessment RollNotice is hereby given that the Assessor of the Town of Keene has completed the Final Assessment Roll for the current year and that a certified copy thereof has been filed in the Office of the Town Clerk of the Town of Keene where it may be seen and examined by any interested person.

Dated this 28th day of June 2019

Donna J Bramer

Sole Assessor

Town of Keene

VN-6/29/2019-1TC-219770|