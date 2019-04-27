NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF TENTATIVE ASSESSMENT ROLLS (Pursuant of Sections 506 and 526 of the Real Property Tax Law) HEARING OF COMPLAINTS Notice is hereby given that the Town of Crown Point, County of Essex has completed the tentative assessment roll for the current year. From May 1 to May 31 the assessment roll may be seen at the Town Clerk's Office during the regular business hours.The Assessor(s) will be in attendance with the tentative roll on:May 3 from 4:00 TO 8:00 At: Town Hall, 17 Monitor Bay RoadMay 4 from 7:00 TO 11:00 At: Town Hall, 17 Monitor Bay RoadMay 10 from 8:00 TO 12:00 At: Town Hall, 17 Monitor Bay RoadMay 17 from 8:00 TO 12:00 At: Town Hall, 17 Monitor Bay Road

The Board of Assessment Review will meet at Town Hall on May 29, 2019, from 4:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. to hear and examine all complaints in relation to assessments on the application of any person believing himself to be aggrieved. Phone : 518-597-4140

