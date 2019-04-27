NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF TENTATIVE ROLL PURSUANT TO SECTION 506 & 526 OF REAL PROPERTY TAX LAW) Notice is hereby given that the Assessor of the Town of Altona County of Clinton have completed the tentative assessment roll for the current year and a copy has been filed with the assessor at the Town Office where it may be seen and examined by any interested person until the fourth Tuesday in May.The Assessor will be in attendance with the tentative assessment roll on 5/8/19 between the hours of 10:00am-2:00pm and 5/15 between the hours of 4:00-8:00pm and on 5/22/19 between the hours of 10:00am-2:00pm and on 5/25/19 between the hours of 10:00am-2:00pm. The Board of Assessment Review will meet on June 4th between the hours of 4::00-8:00pm at the Town Offices in said town, to hear and examine all complaints in relation to assessments, on the applications of any person believing themselves to be aggrieved. A publication containing procedures for contesting an assessment is available at the assessor's office. Dated this 1st day of May 2019

John W. Brunell

Assessor

Town of Altona

