NOTICE OF FILING COMPLETED FINAL ASSESSMENT ROLL (Pursuant to Section 516 of the Real Property Tax Law) Notice is hereby given that the Final Assessment Roll for the Town of Altona, in the County of Clinton, for the year 2019, has been completed by the undersigned Assessor. A certified copy thereof was filed in the office of the Town Clerk at the Town Office on the 1st day of July 2019, where the same will remain open to the public inspection.

Dated the 1st day of July, 2019

John W. Brunell

Sole Assessor

NC-07/6/2019-1TC-222299|