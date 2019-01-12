I LINDA L. WOODS THE UNDERSIGNED collector of Taxes for the Town of Crown Point Essex County and New York State, have received the Tax Roll and Warrant for the Collection of Taxes for the year 2019.I will collect taxes Monday thru Friday during regular business hours at the Town Hall Monitor Bay Park, Crown Point. Taxes may be paid 30 days from the postmark without any charge of interest. Taxes remaining unpaid thereafter are subject to 1% penalty in February, 2% penalty in March and 3% for April until the Essex County Treasurer orders the Books closed.Taxpayers are offered the opportunity to pay your taxes in four installments which must be accepted by January 31, 2019Dated: December 31, 2018Linda L. Woods, Tax CollectorTT-01/12/2019-1TC-206216|