THE TOWN OF CROWN POINT will be accepting bids for Gasoline for the remainder of 2019. Bids should be submitted to the Town Clerk's Office by Wednesday August 7, 2019 by 3:00 PM. The Town Board has the right to accept or reject any and all bids.Dated: July 22, 2019Linda L. WoodsTown ClerkTT-07/27/2019-1TC-224022|