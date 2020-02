THE TOWN OF CROWN POINT has for sale as a pallet bid - all goes as one.

1- MP-38 Homelite Demolition saw

2- FS120 Stihl String Trimmer (parts)

3- 1-FS 90 AV Stihl String Trimmer (parts)

4- 1-Stihl Trimmer (parts)

5- 1-Stihl HT75 Pole Saw (parts)

6- 1 Shindawa Chainsaw (parts)

7- 2 Stihl Chain Saws (parts)

8- Homelite Chain Saw (parts)

9- 2 Oil Pumps to fil axles

10- 4-Oil Torches used as flares

All interested parties should submit a bid by February 21, 2020 to the Town Offices.

Dated: February 3, 2020

Kevin E. Woods Highway Superintendent

TT-2/8-2/15-2TC-239704