NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Special Board (a/k/a the Comprehensive Plan Committee) of the Town of Crown Point will hold a public hearing on a draft Comprehensive Plan for the Town of Crown Point on April 9, 2020 at 5:30 pm at the Town Office Building, 17 Monitor Bay Road, Crown Point, NY at which time all persons wishing to be heard regarding the draft Comprehensive Plan will be heard. A Copy of the draft Comprehensive Plan is available for review at the Office of the Town Clerk, 17 Monitor Bay Road, Crown Point, NY.

Dated: March 16, 2020

Linda L. Woods

Town Clerk

TT-03/21/2020-1TC-242800|