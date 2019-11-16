TOWN OF ELIZABETHTOWN NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING UPON PRELIMINARY BUDGET NOTICE IS HEREBY given that the Preliminary Budget of the Town of Elizabethtown for the Fiscal Year beginning January 1, 2020 has been completed and filed in the Office of the Town Clerk at the Elizabethtown Town Hall, 7563 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY, where it is available for inspection Monday through Wednesday 8am-2pm and Thursday 8am-6pm and Saturday 9am-Noon.

FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Elizabethtown will meet and review said Preliminary Budget and hold a Public Hearing thereon at the Elizabethtown Town Hall at 6:30pm on the 19th day of November 2019, and at such hearing, any person may be heard in favor of or against the whole budget or any item or items therein.PURSUANT TO SECTION 113 of the Town Law the proposed salaries of the following officials are hereby specified as follows:

Supervisor -$22,000.00

Supt. Of DPW-$44,000.00

4 Town Board Members for a total of-$15,594.00

2 Justices for a total of-$29,400.00

Town Clerk/Tax Collector-$16,500.00

FURTHER, Final Revision and Adoption of said Budget will be held Tuesday the 19th of November 2019 at 7:00pm also at the Elizabethtown Town Hall.Dated November 5, 2019

Janet E. Cross

Elizabethtown Town Clerk

