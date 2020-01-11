TAX COLLECTOR'S NOTICE The Tax Collector of the Town of Elizabethtown, Essex County, New York has received the Tax Roll and Warrant for the collection of taxes for the year 2020.The Tax Collector will sit at the Town Hall, 7563 Court St. Elizabethtown, NY during the month of January 2020 for the purpose of collecting taxes from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM Monday -Thursday and from 9:00 AM to Noon Saturdays.Taxpayers have the option of paying taxes with an installment plan of 4 payments. Contact the Tax collector at 518-873-6555 for details and amounts of each installment. Credit Cards can now be accepted as payment at the office.Beginning February 1, 2020, 1% interest will be added. Beginning March 1, 2020, 2% interest will be added and beginning April 1, 2020 and additional 3% will be added until the Essex County Treasurer orders the Tax Books closed.Second notices will be mailed for delinquent taxes on or after March 2nd but not later than March 16th 2020.

Janet Cross

Tax Collector

Town of Elizabethtown

Dated January 2, 2020

