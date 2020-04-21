THE TOWN OF ESSEX is seeking proposals from parties interested in Pointing Up our Town Library located at 2759 Essex Road - directly across from ferry landing. Stop by the Library to look at the job before submitting a bid. If you have any questions, contact us by calling 518-963-4287 x4. Bids should be submitted to the Town of Essex, PO Box 355, Essex, NY 12936. or by fax to 518-4288 on or before May 7. The bid will be awarded at the May 14 Essex Town Board Meeting.

By order of the Essex Town Board

Alicia Kelly

VN-04/25/2020-1TC-244564|