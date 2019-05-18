NOTICE TO BIDDERS The undersigned shall receive sealed bids for sale and delivery to the Town of Johnsburg as follows: 14 Ft. Combination Dump Body for a 2010 International 7600 Series 6 x 4 Tandem, Installed. You may obtain the Specifications for the equipment at the Town of Johnsburg Highway Garage, 88 Ski Bowl Rd., North Creek. 518-251-2113, johnsburghwy@frontiernet.net. Bids may be delivered to the undersigned at the Town of Johnsburg offices, 219 Main St. North Creek, NY between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 pm. Bids will be received until noon, June 10, 2019, at which time they will be publicly opened and read. All bids must be submitted on proper bid proposal forms. Late bids by mail, courier or in person will be refused. The Town of Johnsburg will not accept any bid or proposal which is not delivered on time. The town retains the authority to refuse any and all bids.

Kathleen Lorah, Town Clerk

Town of Johnsburg,

219 Main St., NY 12853 North Creek, NY

Tel: 518-251-2421

NE-05/18/2019-1TC-217856|