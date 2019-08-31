NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Water Districts of the Town of Johnsburg, Warren County, New York PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Town Board of the Town of Johnsburg, Warren County, New York, will meet at the Wevertown Community Center in Johnsburg, New York, in said Town, on the 3rd day of September, 2019, at 7 o'clock P.M., Prevailing Time, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing relating to the proposed joint increase and improvement of the facilities of the North Creek Water District in said Town (together, the " District") , consisting of upgrades that generally include, but are not necessarily limited to the following; (1) upgrade of the existing booster station, (2) replacement of the existing 200,000 gallon South Tank located off Route 28, (3) looping of dead-end water main in the system from East Holcomb Street to Ridge Street, (4) Flats area (Ridge Street and Cemetery Road) water main looping, (5) providing a new water main to loop from Well #6 (Ski Bowl Road) to the Town Hall, (6) replacement of the water main, services, and the installation of hydrants along Peaceful Valley Road, and (7) replacement of main, laterals, services , valving and hydrants along Main Street from the Town Hall (located at 219 Main Street) to the NYS Route 28 intersection including original furnishings, equipment , machinery, apparatus, appurtenances and incidental improvements and expenses in connection therewith, at a maximum estimated cost of $5,325,000as to which preliminary expenses have heretofore been authorized in the amount of $5,325,000; therefore, $5,325,000 being the maximum estimated cost of this phase of said joint increase and improvement of facilities. At said time and place said Town Board will hear all persons interested in the subject thereof concerning the same.Such cost shall be annually apportioned among said District by said Town Board, and the amounts so apportioned shall be levied and collected in said District in the manner provided by law.Said capital project has been determined to be a "Type I Action" pursuant to the regulations of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation promulgated pursuant to the State Environmental Quality Review Act, as to which a Full Environmental Assessment Form has been completed, coordinated review has been completed, and for which a conditioned negative declaration has been made and published that such project will not result in a significant environmental adverse effect. Copies of SEQRA compliance documentation is on file in Office of the Town Clerk where it may be inspected during regular office hours.Dated: Johnsburg, New York, August 20, 2019.BY ORDER OF THE TOWN BOARD OF THE TOWN OF JOHNSBURG WARREN COUNTY, NEW YORKKathleen C. LorahTown ClerkNE-08/31/2019-1TC-226830|