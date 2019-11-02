PUBLIC HEARING ON PRELIMINARY BUDGET for the Town of Johnsburg, Warren County, New York for the Year of 2020.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the preliminary budget of the Town of Johnsburg, Warren County, NY for the fiscal year beginning January 1, 2020, has been completed and filed in the Town Clerks Office in the hamlet of North Creek in said Town, where it is available for inspection by any interested person during office hours.FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board will meet and review said preliminary budget and hold a public hearing thereon at 7:00 pm on Thursday November 7th, 2019 at the Wevertown Community Center, Wevertown, NY and that at such time and place any person may be heard in favor or against the preliminary budget as compiled, for or against any item or items therein contained. AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Section 108 of the Town Law, that the following are the proposed yearly salaries of the Town Officers:Supervisor $25,775.00 Justice of the Peace $29,000.00 Councilpersons (4) $4,584.00 Town Clerk/Tax Collector $32,148.00 Highway Superintendent $50,000.00Dated October 23, 2019 By Order of Town Board Kathleen C. Lorah, Town Clerk Town of Johnsburg NE-11/02/2019-1TC-232054|