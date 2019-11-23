NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: Town of Johnsburg Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on November 25, 2019 at the Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853. Subdivision Application: SUB-04-2018 Frontstreet-79 Ski Bowl Rd.- Tax Map # 66.-1-18.11/65.-1-3.1Public Hearing will commence at 6:00 p.m. Persons wishing to appear at said meeting may do so in person, by attorney, or any other means of communication. The board will read communications at that time.A Regular Meeting of the Planning Board will follow the Public Hearing.

Town of Johnsburg Planning Board

Joann M. Morehouse, Secretary

NE-11/23/2019-1TC-233955|