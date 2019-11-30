TOWN OF JOHNSBURG SCRAP METAL BID The Town Board of the Town of Johnsburg, Warren County, NY will accept sealed bids for the removal of all shreddable metal from the Town of Johnsburg landfill between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020. Detailed specifications may be secured from Kathleen Lorah, Town Clerk of the Town of Johnsburg, 219 Main Street, North Creek, NY. All bids must be submitted on proper bid proposal forms, with a non-collusive certificate and Corporate Resolution, furnished with the specifications. Sealed bids marked "Scrap Metal Bids", will be received at the office of the Town Clerk, 219 Main Street, North Creek, NY until 12:00pm, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 and will be opened at a regular meeting of the Town Board at the Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main Street, North Creek, NY at 7:00 pm on the same date. The Town Board of the Town of Johnsburg reserves the right to reject any or all bids.Dated: November 21, 2019 Kathleen Lorah, Town Clerk Town of Johnsburg

NE-11/30/2019-1TC-234524|